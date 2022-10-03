Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.