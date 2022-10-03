Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 13.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

