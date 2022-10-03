Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Short Interest Update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCFCW. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DCFCW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.91. 39,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.