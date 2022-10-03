Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Tronox by 69.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

