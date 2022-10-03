Truist Financial Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $198.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.61. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $188.17 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.