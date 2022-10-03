Truist Financial Trims Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price to $152.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

