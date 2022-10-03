U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 213,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

