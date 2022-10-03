Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00273580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00141645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00724578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00604074 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,495,513 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

