Uhive Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.80 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Uhive has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Uhive coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uhive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Uhive

Uhive was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uhive’s official website is www.uhive.com. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uhive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uhive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uhive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uhive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.