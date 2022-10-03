Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.98. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

