Umbria Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,911.00 (UMBR)

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Umbria Network has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbria Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Umbria Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Umbria Network

Umbria Network’s launch date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,535,158 coins. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Umbria Network is umbria.network.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

