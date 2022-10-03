Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unilever by 30.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 47,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

