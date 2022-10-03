Uniswap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126.63 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00034195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

