United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.18. 28,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.09 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

