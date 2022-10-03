USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $264.75 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,161 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

