V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

