V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.