Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $383.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.