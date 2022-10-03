Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. 49,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.