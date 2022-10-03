Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is First Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 1,181,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,991,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

