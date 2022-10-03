Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. 582,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,991,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.