Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 199,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.