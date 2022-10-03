Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $163.42

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $163.42 and last traded at $163.56, with a volume of 24732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.42.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.