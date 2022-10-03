Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.89. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,106. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28.

