Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

VO stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

