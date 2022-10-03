Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

