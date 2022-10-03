Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $332.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
