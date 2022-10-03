Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Decreased by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 228.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,602 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $172.04 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

