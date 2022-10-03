Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of Vertex worth $37,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VERX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.
VERX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -199.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.30. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
