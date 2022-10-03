Viberate Trading Up 132.4% This Week (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

