Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.
Village Super Market Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.23. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Super Market (VLGEA)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.