Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Village Super Market Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.23. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

