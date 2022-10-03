Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners
In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.96.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.
Read More
