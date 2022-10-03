Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $9.60 at HSBC

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $10.10 to $9.60 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.76.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

