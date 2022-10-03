Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €197.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €126.40 ($128.98) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.52.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

