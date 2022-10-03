Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) versus Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Head-To-Head Review

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -8.93% -5.93% -4.60% Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Waterdrop has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million 8.54 -$247.01 million ($0.10) -10.90 Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.91 $2.62 million $0.24 11.04

This table compares Waterdrop and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marketing Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Waterdrop and Marketing Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Summary

Marketing Alliance beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

