Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 311,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 622,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 321,311 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 538,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 119,745 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. 129,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

