Wealth Management Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IQLT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 14,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,094. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.