Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Union Pacific (UNP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

10/3/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $235.00.

9/29/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $240.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $208.00.

9/14/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.

9/12/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/22/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.84. 47,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

