Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 3%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,227,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.
Weibo Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after buying an additional 1,648,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
