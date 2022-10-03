Wells Fargo & Company Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $40.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

