Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Target Price to $120.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $112.54 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

