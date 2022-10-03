WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in WestRock by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 827,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,787,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.