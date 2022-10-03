Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 536,621 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,180,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,973,000 after acquiring an additional 471,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.