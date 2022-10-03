WiBX (WBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.03 Million

WiBX (WBX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. WiBX has a market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $16,211.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WiBX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One WiBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WiBX Coin Profile

WiBX was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

