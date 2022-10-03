Willner & Heller LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 1.4% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

HUM stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $494.58. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

