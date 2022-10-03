Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $18.06. Xperi shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 1,304 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Up 20.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.