XYO 24 Hour Volume Hits $705,799.00 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $88.04 million and $705,799.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.06 or 0.99913273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

