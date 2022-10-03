Ycash Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00284373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,943,475 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

