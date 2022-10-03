YOU COIN (YOU) Tops One Day Volume of $3,869.00

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $933,222.77 and $3,869.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.14 or 0.99993041 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00082492 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

