Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 4.2 %

FRA:ZAL opened at €20.23 ($20.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.21. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.